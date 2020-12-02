December 2, 2020 - Deep Center, in partnership with Southern Center for Human Rights and Vera Institute for Justice, will present The Impact of Wealth-Based Detention in Chatham County, a two-part workshop series exploring the way wealth based detention functions in the Chatham County criminal legal system through fines, fees, and other court costs. In the United States, wealth, not culpability, often shapes outcomes. From what is defined as criminal behavior to how penalties are decided, our legal system punishes people who are poor in America far more often and more harshly than the wealthy.
Participants will learn about fines and fees justice work, and local and state policy solutions for elected officials, policy makers, and grassroots advocates that will lead to Chatham County becoming a restorative community.
Legislator Boot Camp/Policy Workshop
workshop is only available to elected officials, legislators, and policy makers
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Registration: https://tinyurl.com/y2tg86cf
_____
Family/Youth Advocacy Training
open community workshop
Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020
5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Registration: https://tinyurl.com/yynnrcek
Registration is required.
