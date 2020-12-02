Deep Center - Building Restorative Community

December 2, 2020 - Deep Center, in partnership with Southern Center for Human Rights and Vera Institute for Justice, will present The Impact of Wealth-Based Detention in Chatham County, a two-part workshop series exploring the way wealth based detention functions in the Chatham County criminal legal system through fines, fees, and other court costs. In the United States, wealth, not culpability, often shapes outcomes. From what is defined as criminal behavior to how penalties are decided, our legal system punishes people who are poor in America far more often and more harshly than the wealthy.

Participants will learn about fines and fees justice work, and local and state policy solutions for elected officials, policy makers, and grassroots advocates that will lead to Chatham County becoming a restorative community. 

Legislator Boot Camp/Policy Workshop

workshop is only available to elected officials, legislators, and policy makers

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Registration: https://tinyurl.com/y2tg86cf

_____ 

Family/Youth Advocacy Training

open community workshop

Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020

5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Registration: https://tinyurl.com/yynnrcek

Participants will learn about fines and fees justice work, and local and state policy solutions for elected officials, policy makers, and grassroots advocates that will lead to a restorative community. 

Registration is required.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.