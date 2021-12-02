December 2, 2021 - Seven partners of the Savannah law firm Oliver Maner LLP were recently named to Georgia Trend's 2021 Legal Elite list. Robert W. Schivera, Timothy D. Roberts, Lee Summerford, Andrew M. Wilkes, Benjamin M. Perkins, Paul H. Threlkeld and George T. Major Jr. were recognized by their peers as being outstanding in their fields of practice.
This is the 19th time the magazine has recognized attorneys considered the best in their field.
The lawyers selected this year practice throughout Georgia in markets ranging from large metro areas to smaller rural towns and represent 15 distinct legal practice areas: Bankruptcy/Creditors’ Rights, Business, Corporate, Criminal, Entertainment & Sports, Family, General Practice/Trial, Healthcare, Immigration, Intellectual Property, Labor & Employment, Personal Injury, Public Finance/Bonds, Real Estate/Construction and Taxes, Estates & Trusts.
- Robert W. Schivera in Taxes, Estates & Trusts
- Timothy D. Roberts in Business Law
- Lee Summerford in Corporate Law
- Andrew M. Wilkes in Family Law
- Benjamin M. Perkins and Paul H. Threlkeld in General Practice/Trial Law
- George T. Major Jr. in Personal Injury
To compile this listing, attorneys submitted hundreds of nominations to Georgia Trend's website. Anyone who is a member of the State Bar and lives and practices in Georgia was eligible to vote and to be voted onto this list. Respondents were not allowed to vote for themselves.
For more information, call (912) 236-3311 or visit www.olivermaner.com.
