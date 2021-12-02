December 2, 2021 - Harris Lowry Manton LLP, an award-winning, full-service trial law firm with offices in Atlanta and Savannah, recently announced that founding partner and accomplished trial lawyer Jeff Harris has been recognized in Georgia Trend’s 2021 “Legal Elite” issue. The annual Legal Elite designation recognizes top attorneys in the state of Georgia, as selected by their peers.
Harris is listed in the Personal Injury category, in recognition of his exceptional work as a plaintiff’s attorney advocating for clients in and out of the courtroom. A statewide business publication with a strong focus on politics and economic development, Georgia Trend publishes an annual Legal Elite issue every December, honoring the state’s top attorneys in a wide range of practice areas. Recipients must be a member of the State Bar of Georgia and live and practice in Georgia.
“I’m incredibly honored to fight for our clients every day,” said Harris. “The fact that this Georgia Trend recognition is based on peer reviews by attorneys across the state is especially meaningful.”
One of the nation’s top trial attorneys, Jeff Harris is an award-winning litigator who handles high-profile, complex cases across a wide variety of practice areas. He excels at securing justice for clients who have been seriously injured or killed, holding responsible parties accountable for their actions as well as their negligence.
Over the course of his career, Jeff has secured hundreds of millions in jury verdicts and settlements for his clients and has helped make a variety of products, vehicles and industries safer for everyone. Jeff has been featured in The New York Times, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and USA Today and has been interviewed as a legal expert on CNN, MSNBC, 20/20, CBS Evening News and many other national media outlets.
Known for his high-profile work in the landmark Jones v. CSX trial, Harris served as the lead trial attorney, securing an $11.2 million jury verdict on behalf of the family of camera operator Sarah Jones, who was killed while working on the Midnight Rider movie. In 2018, Harris set a Chatham County, Ga. record with an $18 million jury verdict for a client who was paralyzed due to medical malpractice. In 2019, he represented the mother of John Bernecker, the stunt actor who was wrongfully killed on the set of “The Walking Dead” in Senoia, Ga., and secured an $8.6 million jury verdict.
Throughout his career, Harris has been honored by numerous state and national organizations and recognized on Georgia Super Lawyers Top 100 list, the National Trial Lawyers’ Top 100 list and the National Association of Distinguished Counsel’s Top One Percent list. He has also been inducted into the Georgia Verdicts Hall of Fame and has been honored by the Fulton County Daily Report as one of the top 14 lawyers under 40 practicing in Georgia.
Harris is a magna cum laude graduate of Mercer Law School, where he served as Editor in Chief of the Mercer Law Review, earned the Woodruff Medal and was a member of the Moot Court Board and the Order of the Barristers. Prior to attending law school, he earned a B.A. from the University of Georgia and an MBA in finance from the Mercer Business School.
For more information, visit hlmlawfirm.com.
