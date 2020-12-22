December 22, 2020 - On Saturday, Dec. 19, The Eichholz Law Firm hosted a finale for the 2020 Stuff-a-Trolley Toy Drive at its office at 319 Eisenhower Drive in Savannah. That afternoon, Santa and a team of jolly volunteers collected last-minute, drive-through toy donations from generous members of the community.
During the month of December, the firm had partnered with several Savannah-area businesses who hosted donation boxes to collect holiday gifts for local children, including Broughton Common, Johnnie Ganem’s Wine and Package Shop, the Mansion on Forsyth Park, Merchants on Bee, New York Life, Pelindaba Lavender Savannah, and Royal Treatment Barber Parlor. The goal of this toy drive was to enlist the help of the community to stuff an entire Old Town Trolley Tours® of Savannah trolley with gifts for the families served by the local nonprofit Blessings in a Book Bag.
This goal was successfully met at Saturday’s event—by the end of the afternoon the trolley was filled with gifts for children of all ages.
