December 22, 2022 - The Savannah Police Department is accepting applications for its next Citizens Police Academy, scheduled to begin in January.

The Citizens Police Academy is a 12-week program designed to allow participants to informally interact with members of the department and the local criminal justice system. Class participants will have the opportunity to meet officers from each of the department’s specialized units and hear from guest speakers. Highlights of the program include active shooter training, self-defense tactics, driving and traffic stop role play scenarios, ride-alongs with officers, a tour of the local law enforcement facilities and much more.

