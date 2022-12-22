December 22, 2022 - The Savannah Police Department is accepting applications for its next Citizens Police Academy, scheduled to begin in January.
The Citizens Police Academy is a 12-week program designed to allow participants to informally interact with members of the department and the local criminal justice system. Class participants will have the opportunity to meet officers from each of the department’s specialized units and hear from guest speakers. Highlights of the program include active shooter training, self-defense tactics, driving and traffic stop role play scenarios, ride-alongs with officers, a tour of the local law enforcement facilities and much more.
The class meets on Tuesdays from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Savannah Police Department Professional Development Center, 3401 Edwin St. There is no fee for participation.
“We have completely revamped our Citizens Police Academy to provide a thorough overview of this department and on crime and public safety in Savannah,” Capt. Tonya Reid said. “We redesigned the program to be more effective and to better fit in the schedules of class participants. This course will give participants a first-hand view on the role an officer plays. It is as much of a learning experience for our department as it is for class participants, giving us an opportunity to learn about community concerns, hear their suggestions and work together on a whole-community approach to crime. This course would be a valuable experience for any Savannahian.”
Graduates will receive a certificate of completion and will be eligible to apply for the Volunteers in Policing Program.
