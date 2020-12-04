December 4, 2020 - Bouhan Falligant attorneys Kathy Horne, Carlton Joyce, and Heather Lundy were recently recognized in the December 2020 issue of Georgia Trend as part of the publication’s prestigious “Legal Elite” designation. Legal Elite recognizes the top attorneys in the state of Georgia as selected by their peers.
Horne was recognized for her work in the area of bankruptcy law, Joyce in the area of general practice and trial law, and Lundy for her work in the area of real estate law.
Georgia Trend’s Legal Elite issue honors the state’s most effective attorneys in a number of practice areas, including bankruptcy/creditors’ rights, business law, corporate law, criminal law, family law, general practice, labor & employment, personal injury, public finance/bonds, and taxes/estates/trusts. Recipients, who must be a member of the State Bar and live and practice in Georgia, are nominated and selected by their peers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.