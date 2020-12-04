December 4, 2020 - HunterMaclean recently announced that six attorneys were recently recognized as 2020 Legal Elite by Georgia Trend.
Georgia Trend, a statewide business publication, recently published its annual issue honoring Georgia’s leading attorneys for their achievements in various practice areas. Legal Elite is compiled by attorneys submitting their nominations through the publication’s website, and the listing is determined solely by attorneys’ votes.
HunterMaclean attorneys named as 2020 Legal Elite include:
- Thomas S. Cullen
- T. Mills Fleming
- J. Benedict Hartman
- Bradley M. Harmon
- Shawn A. Kachmar
- Frank S. Macgill
Georgia Trend’s Legal Elite issue can be found at www.georgiatrend.com.
