December 7, 2022 - Bouhan Falligant attorneys Shayna A. Bowen, Harris G. Martin, and Margaret W.S. Puccini were recently recognized in the December 2022 issue of Georgia Trend as part of the publication’s prestigious “Legal Elite” designation. Legal Elite recognizes the top attorneys in the state of Georgia as selected by their peers.
Bowen was recognized for her work in healthcare law, Harris in the area of real estate construction law, and Puccini in the area of bankruptcy rights.
