June 23, 2021 - Bouhan Falligant partner, Dennis Keene, was recently named to the Georgia Motor Trucking Association’s Board of Directors at the organization’s annual meeting.
The Georgia Motor Trucking Association (GMTA) is the only organization in the state that provides full-time service and representation for the trucking industry. The Association serves as the “voice” of the trucking industry in Georgia, representing for-hire carriers, private carriers, and affiliate members. Since the organization’s founding in 1933, the association has continued to work in making Georgia the best state in the nation in which to base and operate a trucking company.
“The GMTA is the organization in our state whose sole mission is to support the work of the trucking industry and all the companies affected by this vital economic arm of our state,” according to Dennis Keene. “I have been involved with the association for many years and now look forward to assisting in shaping policy that not only protects trucking companies’ legal rights but also impacts the entire transportation industry. It is an honor to serve in this capacity.”
Keene chairs Bouhan Falligant’s ground transportation litigation team and initiated the firm’s emergency response program for round-the-clock coverage for accident scene investigations.
