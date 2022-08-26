August 26, 2022 - Bouhan Falligant announced it has hired Donavan C. Juleus as an associate attorney in its litigation group. Juleus’ practice will focus primarily on maritime & admiralty, medical malpractice, transportation & trucking, and education law.
Juleus earned his law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law in May of 2022, where he was a member of the Georgia Law Review, Georgia Moot Court team, Georgia Mock Trial team, a first-year closing argument finalist, a Talmadge Law Scholar, and a quarterfinalist in the National Trial Competition. He earned his undergraduate degree also from the University of Georgia in 2019, with a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising. While at the University of Georgia, Juleus was a co-founder and director of the Young Black Kings Youth Mentorship Program, a member of the on-campus Defenders Advocate Society and a member of the undergraduate UGA Mock Trial Team where he received several awards for trial advocacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.