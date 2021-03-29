March 29, 2021 - Attorney Ed King recently joined Dulany Industries, Inc. in Savannah, Ga. as the company’s General Counsel. In his new position, King is responsible for contracts, acquisitions, tax planning and corporate strategy.
As a longtime solo practitioner, King has provided legal counsel in a wide range of practice areas for Dulany Industries, Inc. since 1988, working closely with company President and CEO Reed Dulany.
“I’ve always felt like I was part of Dulany Industries, Inc., working alongside Reed through various stages of the company’s evolution,” said King. “The company has grown to the point where it warranted a full-time in-house legal counsel position.”
Dulany Industries, Inc. -- the parent company of Southern States Chemical, SeaGate Terminals, LLC and SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex -- was originally founded in 1897 and has the distinction of being one of Georgia’s oldest and most innovative companies.
“Ed has made invaluable contributions to our company over the years,” said Reed Dulany, President and CEO of Dulany Industries, Inc. “He has been key to our success, offering strategic legal counsel as we have expanded our operations to Wilmington, N.C. and Chesapeake, Va. He also played a critical role in the legally complex purchase and development of SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex in Savannah, a multi-use, multi-tenant industrial site with a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and community development.”
Originally from Clemson, S.C., King earned a J.D. and LLM from Emory University in Atlanta and a B.A. in History and Accounting from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C. In 1984, he moved to Savannah, Ga., where he practiced for four years with Adams Gardner and for five years at HunterMaclean before opening Edwin W. King, Jr., P.C. An active community volunteer and a graduate of Leadership Savannah, King resides on Isle of Hope, Ga.
Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Dulany Industries, Inc. is the parent company of Southern States Chemical, SeaGate Terminals, LLC and SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex. For more information, visit dulanyind.com.
