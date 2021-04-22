April 22, 2021 - The law firm of Weiner, Shearouse, Weitz, Greenberg & Shawe has added Ellis Allen as an attorney with the firm.

Raised in Savannah, Allen received his J.D from the University of Kentucky College of Law in Lexington, Kentucky. Prior to joining Weiner, Shearouse, Weitz, Greenberg & Shawe, Allen gained experience representing a diverse group of national, regional and local corporate clients with an emphasis on regional healthcare organizations in various matters involving litigation, property development, contract negotiations and corporate compliance.
 
Allen’s practice is focused in the areas of commercial and residential real estate finance, acquisitions, development and leasing, business transactions and administration, and civil litigation. He graduated from St. Andrew’s School in Savannah and then attended the University of South Carolina before earning his Juris Doctorate from the University of Kentucky College of Law.
 
Allen is admitted to all state and superior courts of Georgia as well as the United States District Court for the Southern District of Georgia. He is an active member and chairman for the Savannah Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division and has served as coach for the mock trial team at the St. Andrew’s School for several years.
 
Visit www.wswgs.com to learn more about Weiner, Shearouse, Weitz, Greenberg and Shawe, LLP.

