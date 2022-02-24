February 24, 2022 - HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, recently hired Eric A. Seeger as Chief of Staff. Eric will work closely with firm leadership to achieve growth and profitability goals. He most recently served as Chief of Staff for a regional law firm based in Phoenix.
Eric comes to the firm with an impressive resume. During a lengthy consulting career, he developed a national reputation as a thought leader in the legal profession and is a recognized expert in law firm strategy, management, and practice group leadership. For ten years, he co-authored Altman Weil's industry-leading Law Firms in Transition surveys. Acting in a variety of roles from consultant to strategy director to COO, he has helped hundreds of law firms achieve high-priority goals and improve performance.
Eric earned his bachelor’s degree and MBA from Tulane University and later a master’s degree in Leadership Studies from Lancaster Bible College. He completed the Harvard Business School Executive Program in Leading Professional Service Firms.
An active community member, Eric has volunteered his time in youth sports, church leadership, and school board leadership roles. He and his wife raised their two sons near Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
