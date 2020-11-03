November 3, 2020 - Chatham County Police Department Neighborhood Liaison Officer Esquina White has been named Officer of the Year by the Exchange Club of Savannah.
Officer White was honored at a luncheon hosted by the Exchange Club of Savannah.
White joined the Chatham County Police Department in March 2018, and was named Neighborhood Liaison Officer for the West Chatham area in September 2019. White is responsible for bringing events and programs to the community including back-to-school backpack and supply giveaways, bike helmet giveaways, the Shop-With-A-Cop program which gives children the chance to buy gifts for loved ones during the holidays, and Trunk-or-Treat. White also speaks with numerous school and community groups each year, and is a contact for residents who have questions or concerns that need to be addressed by law enforcement.
“I love serving the community. I love community outreach and community engagement, and I’m just blessed to serve and protect every day,” White said when accepting her award today.
Prior to joining the Chatham County Police Department, White served as a community outreach coordinator for the City of Savannah, and as the police information assistant for Savannah-Chatham CrimeStoppers. She also served eight years in the U.S. Army Reserve as a multimedia illustrator. White holds a Crime Prevention through Environmental Design designation from the National Institute of Crime Prevention. She earned a bachelor degree in public relations from Georgia Southern University, and is pursuing a master’s degree in criminal justice. White also donates her time to several area non-profit organizations.
