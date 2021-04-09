April 9, 2021 - The Eichholz Law Firm announced that Managing Partner Fatima Zeidan has been named to the 2021 Georgia Rising Stars list by Super Lawyers. This year marks Zeidan's fourth consecutive year on this prestigious list.
The Super Lawyers Rising Stars list recognizes no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state. To be eligible for inclusion in Rising Stars, a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger, or in practice for 10 years or less.
Zeidan joined The Eichholz Law Firm in 2015, and earned the role of Managing Partner just two years later. She is a graduate of Columbia College and the Charleston School of Law. In addition to being included on Super Lawyers Georgia Rising Stars list for 2018–2021, Zeidan’s distinctions include the 2019 Columbia College Alumna of the Year Award and inclusion in the Top 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers Association and the Top 40 Under 40 for National Black Lawyers. She has earned a lifetime membership in the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, an appointment limited to lawyers who have obtained million-dollar settlements on behalf of their clients. She is also a member of the South Carolina and Georgia Bar Associations, American Bar Association, Georgia Trial Lawyers Association and American Association for Justice. Zeidan is a devoted and proud member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.
For more information, visit thejusticelawyer.com.
