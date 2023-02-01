February 1, 2023 - Tim Roberts, Partner at Savannah's Oliver Maner LLP and President of the Southeastern Georgia Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), led the 2023 Annual Meeting at the Chatham Club in downtown Savannah. During the meeting, Judge Greg Sapp swore in the incoming board of directors and passed the gavel to Andrew Bowen, Founding Partner of Bowen Painter Trial Lawyers. 

ABOTA is an invitation-only national association of more than 6,700 experienced trial lawyers and judges dedicated to preserving and promoting the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.