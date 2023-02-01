February 1, 2023 - Tim Roberts, Partner at Savannah's Oliver Maner LLP and President of the Southeastern Georgia Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), led the 2023 Annual Meeting at the Chatham Club in downtown Savannah. During the meeting, Judge Greg Sapp swore in the incoming board of directors and passed the gavel to Andrew Bowen, Founding Partner of Bowen Painter Trial Lawyers.
Feb. 1 - Southeastern Georgia Chapter ABOTA 2023 Annual Meeting honors Judges for distinguished service
ABOTA is an invitation-only national association of more than 6,700 experienced trial lawyers and judges dedicated to preserving and promoting the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials.
