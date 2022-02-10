February 10, 2022 - Deep Center, in partnership with the Justice Reform Partnership, is working to advance criminal legal reforms in Georgia. Each year, the JRP hosts Justice Day, an event for Georgians to learn about what's happening at the Capitol with criminal legal reform and how to get involved in building a more just Georgia. This year's Justice Day will be held virtually on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Justice Day 2022: Moving Forward with Courage will ask how we move forward with courage through policy, advocacy, and community-building in the coming year--and how we confront policies rooted in fear that have locked so many people up. Justice Day attendees will explore what true safety can look like without mass incarceration, the current crisis in Georgia prisons and the consequences of our current approach to crime, and how we can advance reforms both at the State Capitol and in our communities.
Preliminary Agenda:
- 10 a.m.: Understanding "Crime Wave" Narratives and Consequences
- 11 a.m.: The Crisis in Georgia's Prisons and How We Can Solve It
- 12 p.m.: Breakout Rooms - How to Engage Locally
- 1 p.m.: Criminal Legal Reforms in 2022
- Wrap Up and Call to Action!
Deep Center will also host a Savannah specific breakout session that focuses on local reforms and progress made in the City of Savannah and Chatham County.
The event is free, but registration is required. To register for Justice Day 2022, click HERE.
