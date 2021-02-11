February 11, 2021 - The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) will host a virtual meeting for west Chatham County residents and business owners on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting is an opportunity for people to hear from Chatham County Police Department Chief Jeff Hadley, CCPD Command Staff, and the West Chatham County Neighborhood Liaison Officer. Most of the meeting will consist of a discussion/question and answer session, where residents can voice concerns and hear how the police department is working to address them.
Advance registration is required to participate in the meeting, and can be done by completing this form: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_daQml9H7TbSUpLuqYWSqYg
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
The meeting can also be viewed at:
Chatham County Government Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ChathamCounty
Chatham County Police Department Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ChathamCountyPD
Chatham County Police Department website: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/
Channel 16 Online: https://www.chathamcountyga.gov/OurCounty/Cgtv
Comcast Channel 16
A future meeting will be held to address concerns on Chatham County’s east side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.