February 12, 2021 - HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, was recently honored with the selection of eleven attorneys as 2021 Georgia Super Lawyers and three attorneys as 2021 Rising Stars.
Attorneys are selected based upon peer review, professional achievements, and independent research. The process identifies attorneys from more than seventy practice areas who have achieved distinction in their respective practices of law.
The following HunterMaclean attorneys were recognized as 2021 Georgia Super Lawyers:
Georgia Rising Stars are selected according to the same criteria as Super Lawyers but include individuals who are forty years old or younger or who have been in practice for less than ten years.
According to SuperLawyers.com, “while up to five percent of the lawyers in the state are named to Super Lawyers, no more than 2.5 percent are named to the Rising Stars list.”
HunterMaclean Rising Stars include:
Super Lawyers Magazine features the list and profiles of the selected attorneys and is distributed to attorneys in the region and in ABA-accredited law school libraries. In addition, the list is published as a special section in leading city and regional magazines across the country.
