BouhanFalligant-superlawyers2023.jpg

Carlton E. Joyce-Personal Injury Medical Malpractice: Defense, Dennis B. Keene-Personal Injury Products: Defense, Gregory G. Sewell-Personal Injury Medical Malpractice: Defense, Lucas D. Bradley: Transportation/Maritime, Heather Lundy: Real Estate.

February 14, 2023 - Bouhan Falligant partners were recently recognized as 2023 Georgia Super Lawyers and Rising Stars. 

The Georgia Super Lawyer recognition is awarded annually to the top five percent of attorneys in the state. The honor is based on independent research, peer review, and professional achievement. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.