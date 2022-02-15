February 15, 2022 - Sixteen attorneys from Oliver Maner LLP were recently recognized as 2022 Georgia Super Lawyers and Rising Stars. 

“We’re honored by this recognition. These lawyers reflect the hard work done by all of our lawyers and staff,” said Patrick T. O’Connor, partner. “We work hard for our clients, and we will strive to continue to earn their trust and confidence every day.”
 
Super Lawyers surveys outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The patented selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.
 
Oliver Maner attorneys named to the 2022 Georgia Super Lawyers list include:
Oliver Maner attorneys named to the 2022 Georgia Rising Stars list include:
The list and profiles of selected attorneys are published in Super Lawyers Magazine, distributed to attorneys in their state or region. Super Lawyers is also published as a special section in leading city and regional magazines across the country. Lawyers are selected to a Super Lawyers list in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

