February 15, 2021 - Harris Lowry Manton LLP founding partners Jeff Harris and Steve Lowry are featured on the prestigious 2021 Georgia Super Lawyers Top 100 list, which spotlights the state’s leading attorneys and was released earlier today. For the fourth consecutive year, Harris Lowry Manton LLP is the only Savannah law firm with two attorneys on the Top 100 List. Harris is a four-time Top 100 honoree, and Lowry is a five-time Top 100 honoree.
Jeff Harris, Steve Lowry and founding partner Jed Manton are also recognized as 2021 Georgia Super Lawyers in the Personal Injury General: Plaintiff category for their exceptional work advocating on behalf of clients in a wide range of practice areas.
Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree professional achievement. The Super Lawyers designation is awarded annually to the top five percent of attorneys in the state, using a multi-phase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The results are currently posted online at SuperLawyers.com and will be published in the March 2021 issue of Super Lawyers Magazine and in the March 2021 issue of Atlanta magazine.
“We’re deeply honored that our peers across Georgia consider us to be among the best lawyers in the state,” said Steve Lowry, an accomplished trial lawyer and 10-time Georgia Super Lawyer honoree. “We know that Georgia’s judicial system has been impacted by the pandemic over the past year and continue to work hard on behalf of our clients to help them secure justice in tragic wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases.”
In addition, Harris Lowry Manton LLP partner Yvonne S. Godfrey and associate attorney Andrew J. Conn are recognized as 2021 Rising Stars. The Rising Star honor is a designation awarded to 2.5 percent of Georgia attorneys who meet the Super Lawyer qualifications and are either under the age of 40 or have been practicing law for a decade or less. Conn is a five-time Rising Star honoree; Godfrey is a three-time honoree.
Named the Georgia Legal Awards Litigation Department of the Year - Small Firm, Harris Lowry Manton LLP is the only Georgia law firm to secure six annual #1 verdicts in the state in six different categories. The firm, which has offices in Savannah and Atlanta has a strong record of handling complex cases and has secured more multi-million dollar verdicts over the past decade than any other law firm in Georgia.
