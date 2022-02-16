February 16, 2022 - Harris Lowry Manton LLP, a full-service trial law firm with offices in Savannah and Atlanta, recently announced that founding partners Jeff Harris and Steve Lowry are featured on the prestigious 2022 Georgia Super Lawyers Top 100 list. Harris Lowry Manton LLP is the only firm in Savannah to have two lawyers included on the Top 100 list for several consecutive years. Harris is a five-time Top 100 honoree, and Lowry is a six-time Top 100 honoree.
Released earlier this week, the Georgia Super Lawyers list spotlights the state’s leading attorneys in a range of practice areas. The results are posted online at SuperLawyers.com and will be published in the March 2022 issue of Super Lawyers Magazine and in the March 2022 issue of Atlanta magazine.
Jeff Harris, Steve Lowry and founding partner Jed Manton are also recognized as 2022 Georgia Super Lawyers in the Personal Injury General: Plaintiff category for their exceptional work advocating on behalf of clients. The Super Lawyers designation is awarded annually to the top five percent of attorneys in the state, using a multi-phase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews in more than 70 practice areas.
In addition, Harris Lowry Manton LLP partners Yvonne S. Godfrey and Andrew "Andy" Conn are honored as 2022 Rising Stars. The Rising Star designation is awarded to 2.5 percent of Georgia attorneys who meet the Super Lawyer qualifications and are either under the age of 40 or have been practicing law for a decade or less. Conn is a six-time Rising Star honoree; Godfrey is a four-time honoree.
“At Harris Lowry Manton LLP, we put our clients first and fight to secure justice on their behalf,” said Jeff Harris, a nationally acclaimed trial lawyer known for successfully representing plaintiffs in a wide range of catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases. “We’re incredibly honored that our peers consider us to be among the top personal injury lawyers in Georgia and will continue to advocate on behalf of our clients in the courtroom and beyond.”
