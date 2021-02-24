February 24, 2021 - Bouhan Falligant partners were recently recognized as 2021 Georgia Super Lawyers and Rising Stars.
The Georgia Super Lawyer recognition is awarded annually to the top five percent of attorneys in the state. The honor is based on independent research, peer review, and professional achievement.
The following Bouhan Falligant attorneys were named 2021 Georgia Super Lawyers:
Glen M. Darbyshire-Personal Injury Products: Defense
Kathleen Horne-Bankruptcy
Carlton E.Joyce-Personal Injury Medical Malpractice: Defense
Dennis B. Keene-Personal Injury-Products: Defense
In addition, two Bouhan Falligant attorneys were selected as a Rising Star:
Heather Lundy: Real Estate
Gregory G. Sewell: Personal Injury Medical Malpractice: Defense
The Rising Star award is presented to no more than 2.5 percent of lawyers in the state who meet the same criteria as Super Lawyers. Rising Stars are either 40 years old or younger or have been in practice 10 or fewer years.
Super Lawyers is a rating service that identifies outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The multi-phased selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations.
For more information, visit bouhan.com.
