February 28, 2023 - 15 attorneys from Oliver Maner LLP, one of Savannah’s most prominent law firms, were recently recognized in the 2023 edition of Georgia Super Lawyers. Of these, 11 attorneys are recognized on the "Super Lawyers" list and four are recognized on the "Rising Stars" list. Additionally, Managing Partner Patrick O’Connor earned recognition on the 2023 Georgia Super Lawyers list of Top 100 Lawyers in Georgia.

According to the Super Lawyers website, the selection committee surveys outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The patented selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Attorneys who receive the highest point totals are further recognized in Georgia Super Lawyers Top Lists.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.