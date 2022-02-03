February 3, 2022 – As part of the Vera Institute of Justice’s Motion for Justice initiative, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones and Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard, founder of Savannah Feed the Hungry, announced the Show Us Your Guns! (SUYG) Differentiated Disposition Program, a new policy focused on eligible young adults between the ages of 16 and 25 years old who face possible criminal charges for a firearm possession offense. In lieu of incarceration, the Savannah District Attorney’s Office is partnering with Feed the Hungry to offer these young people programming and resources specific to each participant, including job training, educational support, housing stability, health education, and conflict resolution. The program will attend to the needs of each person, eschewing a one-sizefits-all approach in favor of increasing each participant’s wellbeing and fostering a greater sense of security within the community.
“It is an honor to be one of ten offices in the country to receive the Vera Institute’s Motion for Justice grant," said District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones. "The grant provides us with an opportunity to interrupt and prevent the entry of youth offenders into the criminal justice pipeline. Prosecuting crime is just one part of a DA’s job – another part is to prevent future occurrences of crime. The grant, our relationship with community-based partner The Empowerment Center, and the establishment of the Show Us Your Guns! program are steps in the right direction to improve the lives of young people in our community."
Diversion programs tackle the root causes of crime in a community. Research has found that diversion programs can cut reoffending rates in half compared to prison sentences and grow quarterly employment rates by nearly 50 percent over a decade, with the positive effects lasting as long as 20 years. Moreover, diversion programs reduce costs and are much more effective than incarceration at preventing future interactions with the criminal legal system. Incarceration takes people away from their communities; in contrast, diverting people pre-charge to a community-based diversion program connects them to life changing treatment and support services. In this manner, a restorative process can take place that not only reduces the number of individuals who enter the criminal legal system, but creates safer neighborhoods and communities.
“I'm excited to be a part of a collaboration to help break the recidivism of incarceration and give people an alternative to turn their lives around,” said Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard. “Everyone deserves a second chance and the Show Us Your Guns program is a wonderful opportunity for them to get restructured and to have a new beginning.”
Many efforts to decarcerate have not addressed the root causes of mass incarceration, which are perpetuated by racial inequity. In Chatham County, the Show Us Your Guns! diversion program will do so by providing needs-based services to young people charged with gun possession; nationally, these charges disproportionately impact Black people and people of color.
“Despite its widespread use, research shows that increased incarceration has a marginal-to-zero impact on crime,” said Akhi Johnson, Acting Director of the Reshaping Prosecution Initiative at the Vera Institute of Justice. “The data suggests that diversion programs provide a way to reduce the number of people who enter the criminal legal system and foster long-term public safety and better outcomes for everyone. Thanks to this diversion policy, Chatham County residents will benefit from a stronger and more just community.”
New research finds that forgoing prosecution of nonviolent misdemeanor cases bolsters public safety by minimizing current exposure to the criminal legal system and substantially reducing future exposure. Individuated diversion programs are one tool that prosecutors have to address crime that delivers longterm results.
More information about the Motion for Justice initiative is available at https://motionforjustice.vera.org.
