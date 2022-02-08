February 8, 2022 - The newly formed Chatham County Police Department Dive Team completed its first call for service after a driver ran off the road and into a pond Friday night.
The accident happened just before midnight on Feb. 4, 2022, at Lillibridge Crossing and Bartram Road in the Landings. The driver, who was arrested for DUI after officers arrived, was able to get out of the car on their own. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.
However, because of the position of the car and the very muddy conditions in the pond, the Dive Team was requested to help secure the car for towing. Corporal Bradley McClellan was the primary diver, while Officer Heath Wynn served as tender and backup diver. Because of the difficult conditions, it took the divers roughly 20 minutes to position the tow hooks and secure the car so that it could be safely removed from the pond.
The Chatham County Dive Team was formed in September 2021, and consists of four certified divers and one technician. The Dive Team is coordinated by the department’s Marine Patrol and will conduct underwater rescues, searches, and recoveries.
(0) comments
