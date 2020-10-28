October 28, 2020 - HunterMaclean, a leading business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, recently welcomed Gary L. Redwine to the firm’s Commercial Real Estate Practice Group.
Gary’s practice focuses on commercial real estate, structured finance, and environmental law. His experience includes originating loans secured by real estate assets of all types, including office, retail, hotel, multifamily, condominium, and industrial properties. He also has extensive experience representing commercial banks, insurance companies, and real estate investment trusts.
Gary has served as an attorney-advisor to the Environment Protection Agency, where he focused on the enforcement and compliance regarding the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act; the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act; the Clean Air Act; and the Clean Water Act.
Gary received a B.S. from Western Carolina University and earned his J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law.
