November 17, 2021 - Bouhan Falligant announced it has hired Gary J. McGinty as an associate attorney in its litigation group. McGinty’s practice will focus primarily on transportation and logistics, medical malpractice, maritime, and products liability.
A Savannah native, McGinty earned his law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law in May of 2019, where he was a Georgia Law Scholar. He earned his undergraduate degree from Oglethorpe University in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, where he was a Presidential Scholar and was a member of the Men’s Basketball Team.
Prior to joining the firm, McGinty was a Litigation Associate with Drew, Eckl & Farnham in Atlanta. He is a member of the State Bar of Georgia and admitted to practice in Georgia State and Superior Courts as well as the U.S. District Courts for the Northern and Middle Districts of Georgia. In addition, McGinty is a member of the Young Lawyers’ Division of the Georgia Bar, the Defense Research Institute, and the Georgia Defense Lawyers Association.
