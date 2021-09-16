September 16, 2021 - Georgia Legal Services Program recently announced the addition of two new staff members to its legal team at its Savannah Regional Office. Harris R. Mason joined the firm as the Housing Attorney, and will handle various types of housing cases, with emphasis on Landlord-Tenant matters. Mason is a graduate of Young Harris College with a degree in Business and Public Policy. He received his J.D. in 2018 from the University of Georgia School of Law. While in law school, Mason was a research assistant for Professor Hillel Y. Levin, served as president of OUTlaw, and was communications director for the Working in the Public Interest Conference. Mason clerked for the Alapaha Judicial Circuit’s Superior Courts and worked most recently as an associate at Silver & Archibald in Athens. He is currently serving as a board member for the Stonewall Bar Association of Georgia.
Zuhra Aziz also joins the firm as the 2021-2022 Aaron L. Buchsbaum Fellow. She earned her earned her law degree in May 2021 from Emory University Law School. She studied at Emory at Oxford and holds a bachelor’s degree in Biology from Emory University. Zuhra has always had a passion for public service and human rights, which led her to pursue many public interest opportunities during her career in higher education. In law school, she enjoyed her time as a Student Attorney for many of Emory’s legal clinics such as the International Humanitarian Law Clinic, Turner Environmental Law Clinic, and the Barton Juvenile Defender Clinic. Ms. Aziz is fluent in Farsi, Spanish, and Urdu.
The Buchsbaum Fellowship was established by the family of the late Aaron L. Buchsbaum, a Savannah attorney known for his civil rights work. The fellowship funds a recent graduate of Emory Law School to work at the Savannah Regional Office for a year. The most recent Buchsbaum Fellow was Allen Kowalczyk.
Georgia Legal Services Program (GLSP) is a statewide non-profit law firm serving 154 counties in Georgia outside the five-county metropolitan Atlanta area. Visit glsp.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.