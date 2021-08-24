August 24, 2021 - HunterMaclean recently hired Gracie G. Shepherd as an associate in the firm’s litigation practice group.
Gracie works with businesses and individuals on a wide variety of general and commercial litigation matters, including trust and estate litigation, product liability, fiduciary liability, professional liability, contract disputes, and trade secrets litigation, at both the trial and appellate levels. She also has experience assisting clients in complex transactional matters, such as sales of closely held corporations, estate and gift planning, and securities regulation.
Gracie graduated from Thomas Edison State College with a degree in Liberal Studies and Humanities and received her J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law. During her time in law school, she was a member of the Managing Board for the Journal of Intellectual Property Law, a finalist in the J. Melvin England Mock Trial Competition, President of the Dean’s Ambassadors, and Vice President of the Women Law Students. She was also part of the Family Justice Clinic, which provides pro bono legal services to individuals experiencing domestic violence.
Gracie is an active member of several professional and civic organizations. She serves on the Executive Board of the Savannah Chapter for the Georgia Association for Women Lawyers, as Secretary on the Executive Board of the Savannah Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, and as a Guardian Ad Litem for the Superior Court of Chatham County, in addition to working with the Georgia Legal Services Program. She is currently President of the Board of Directors for the Live Oak Public Libraries Foundation and serves as a Young Leader for the United Way of the Coastal Empire.
