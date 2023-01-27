January 27, 2023 - Bouhan Falligant LLP recently announced that Gregory L. Finch has become a partner in the firm. Finch is a member of the firm’s litigation group focusing his practice primarily on transportation and logistics, medical malpractice and professional liability, nursing homes and long-term care, products liability, and general civil practice. He is a member of the firm’s Emergency Response Team, conducting on-scene accident investigations.
Originally from Crestwood, Kentucky, Finch is a member of the State Bars of Georgia, Indiana, and Kentucky and is admitted to practice in the courts of each state. Finch is also admitted to practice in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern and Western Districts of Kentucky, the Southern District of Indiana, and the Middle andSouthern Districts of Georgia. Finch received his Juris Doctor from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts from Transylvania University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.