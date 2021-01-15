January 15, 2021 - HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, recently added Hannah L. Krasny as an associate in the firm's litigation practice group.
Hannah graduated from Emory University School of Law in 2020. During law school, she was a notes and comments editor on the Emory Law Journal, a team member of the Barton Policy Clinic, and a recipient of the Dean’s List award every semester. Hannah earned a bachelor’s degree in Anthropology with a minor in Business Administration from the University of Florida.
For more information, visit huntermaclean.com.
