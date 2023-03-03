March 3, 2023 - Farah & Farah of Savannah, GA recently announced that it has expanded the roster at its Savannah office with the addition of experienced personal injury attorney J. “Lindsey” Corbin. 

“Lindsey Corbin stands out to me not for the scores of multimillion-dollar judgments she has won, although those are indeed important, but for her kind and generous heart that wants to help people,” said Chuck Farah, Senior Partner at Farah & Farah. “She has a warm and outgoing nature that immediately puts clients at ease and lets them know they’re are in the best of hands.” 

