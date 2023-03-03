March 3, 2023 - Farah & Farah of Savannah, GA recently announced that it has expanded the roster at its Savannah office with the addition of experienced personal injury attorney J. “Lindsey” Corbin.
“Lindsey Corbin stands out to me not for the scores of multimillion-dollar judgments she has won, although those are indeed important, but for her kind and generous heart that wants to help people,” said Chuck Farah, Senior Partner at Farah & Farah. “She has a warm and outgoing nature that immediately puts clients at ease and lets them know they’re are in the best of hands.”
Corbin received her Bachelor's Degree in Business and Pre-Law with honors from Michigan State University, before earning her Juris Doctorate at St. Mary’s University School of Law.
Even before she graduated from law school, Corbin jumped into advocating for people who really needed help in family law by working at the Center for Legal and Social Justice. As a practicing attorney, she specializes in personal injury law, dealing with many practice areas including commercial accident litigation.
“I’ve never been one to back down from a challenge. All my experience has taught me that preparation is everything,” Corbin said. “From depositions and hearings to motion work and trial-related tasks, each action is a piece of the puzzle that allows us to seek the maximum compensation available under the law.”
Corbin is a member of the Georgia Bar and the Texas Bar, and is also a member of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas and the Western District of Texas. Corbin was admitted to practice pro hac vice in multiple states, including California, Michigan, Maryland, Tennessee, New Jersey, and Louisiana.
