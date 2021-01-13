January 13, 2021 - The Chatham County Police Department is now providing citizens web access to its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
The SOPs, which detail nearly every aspect of how the department functions and the expectations of officers and employees, are now available at https://www.powerdms.com/public/ChathamPD. The SOPs can also be found by visiting the Chatham County Police Department web site at https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/, clicking on the Citizen Resources tab, and choosing ‘Standard Operating Procedures’ from the drop-down menu.
“Transparency has been a top priority of the Chatham County Police Department from day one,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley. “This web access will allow anyone, at any time, to instantly view the procedures that spell out the expectation for everything from how our officers dress in uniform to numerous emergency response scenarios. If you have a question about how we run our department, these documents will provide the answers.”
As SOPs are added or revised, the web page is automatically updated when the new materials are sent to Chatham County Police Department officers and employees for their review and signature. This ensures that anyone viewing the SOPs on the web is viewing the current version.
There are currently 64 Chatham County Police Department SOPs, and 57 of them appear on the web site. Seven of the SOPs, deemed sensitive in nature because they contain detailed, tactical information regarding police response to specific public safety scenarios, are not available on the website.
Since its inception, the Chatham County Police Department has worked with recognized law enforcement industry leader Lexipol to make sure its procedures align with national and state best practices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.