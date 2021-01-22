January 22, 2021 - Join Deep Center, as well as their partners from the Justice Reform Partnership, for the first Talk Justice Tuesday of the 2021 year focused on Juvenile Justice on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 9:30 a.m.
Talk Justice Tuesday is a series dedicated to discussing the issues and solutions that are important to communities impacted by criminal legal systems and identify strategies for moving forward. They’ll dedicate time to each stage of the criminal legal system, and hear from community members, advocates, and lawmakers about opportunities for reform in 2021 and beyond.
Talk Justice Tuesday: Juvenile Justice will focus on how young people have an incredible capacity for growth and rehabilitation, and the best way to reduce juvenile misconduct is with evidence-based, supportive interventions. Join the discussion on how lawmakers can make Georgia safer by treating kids like kids.
To participate in the event, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 9:30 a.m., please register with the following link HERE.
The event will also stream live on Facebook starting at 9:30 a.m. on the Deep Center page.
This Talk Justice Tuesday is brought to you through the collaborative effort of the following partners: Southern Center for Human Rights, Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Voices for Georgia’s Children, Deep Center, End Mass Incarceration GA Network, Restore Georgia, and Report Injustice GA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.