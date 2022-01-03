January 3, 2022 - The Big Savannah Toy Drive collected toys for the children served by Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center (CCAC) from Nov. 26 through Dec. 17. The toy drive concluded with a finale event on Saturday, Dec. 18.
For the festive finale, Old Savannah Tours provided a trolley to pick up all of the gifts donated during the toy drive at the multiple drop-off locations throughout Savannah. After all the toys were collected, the trolley returned to The Eichholz Law Firm. There, Mayor Van Johnson met the group of toy drive supporters for a champagne toast, during which he shared his appreciation for all who contributed to the campaign’s success.
Presented by The Eichholz Law Firm, the Big Savannah Toy Drive encouraged members of the public to give in one of two ways: first, donors could sign up to fulfill a child’s wish list, or second, donors could choose from a list of CCAC’s suggested gifts at bigsavannahtoydrive.com. During the toy drive, donors dropped off new, unwrapped gifts at the following locations:
- The Eichholz Law Firm
- Erica Davis Lowcountry
- ForSight Unique Eye Care & Eye Wear
- The Hipster Hound
- Hustle & Blow Dry Bar
- Royal Treatment Barber Parlor
In addition to The Eichholz Law Firm and businesses that hosted donation drop-off boxes, the Big Savannah Toy Drive was made possible by generous contributions from several local companies. TradeBark designed the toy drive logo and website, and Alienworx Productions captured video of the campaign finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.