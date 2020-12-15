December 15, 2020 - Bouhan Falligant has announced the hiring of John Parker as an associate attorney for the firm.
Parker is a recent honor graduate from Emory University School of Law and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree, magna cum laude, in philosophy and political science from Lipscomb University. He is a part of the firm’s real estate practice group focusing on both commercial and residential real estate.
Bouhan Falligant is a full-service Georgia law firm with experienced attorneys who can handle a broad range of complex legal issues for businesses, governmental entities, organizations, professionals, and individuals, both regionally and nationally. For more information visit bouhan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.