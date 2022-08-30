August 30, 2022 - Bouhan Falligant announced it has hired Jordan D. Dillard as an associate attorney at the firm. Dillard’s practice will focus primarily on Malpractice & Professional Liability, Healthcare, Nursing Home & Long-Term Care Facilities, Mediation & Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), and Business & Corporate Law.
Dillard earned her law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law in May of 2022, where she served as vice president of the Health Law Society, a member of the International Law Society, and recruitment chair for the Negotiations Team. During law school, she received the 2022 Edward J. Henning Memorial ADR Award, was a regional co-champion of the 2021 American Bar Association Negotiation Competition, and was a 2020 Beaird 1L Closing Argument Competition semi-finalist. Dillard is a Registered Neutral with the Georgia Office of Dispute Resolution. She earned her undergraduate degree from Villanova University, where she played Division I Women’s Basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.