July 22, 2021 - Harris Lowry Manton LLP announced that associate attorney Joshua H. Dorminy has been selected to participate in the 2021-2022 Georgia Trial Lawyers Association’s (GTLA) prestigious Leadership Education and Advanced Direction (LEAD) Program. Dorminy is one of 19 lawyers from across the state and the only Savannah-area attorney selected to join the widely acclaimed program’s ninth annual class.
After an extensive application review and selection process, Dorminy was chosen to participate in the LEAD Program, which equips future leaders in Georgia’s legal field with the tools to take the next steps in their legal careers, both in and out of the courtroom. Participants are chosen from a pool of qualified applicants who have less than 10 years of legal practice experience or who are 35 years of age or younger.
“The LEAD Program is one of the most important programs GTLA offers to its members,” said Georgia Trial Lawyers Association President Jon Pope. “In many ways, it is the lifeblood of GTLA, producing our next generation of leaders.”
The 2021-2022 LEAD Program will feature six sessions, beginning with a kickoff event at the end of August and concluding with a graduation ceremony at the GTLA Annual Convention and President’s Gala in Spring 2022. Each educational session will tie back to GTLA’s mission to strengthen and uphold Georgia’s civil justice system and to protect Georgia citizens’ constitutional right to trial by jury.
Dorminy will be the seventh attorney at Harris Lowry Manton LLP to participate in and graduate from the LEAD program.
“The LEAD program has strengthened and enriched our firm’s practice over the years,” said former LEAD co-chair and Harris Lowry Manton Partner Yvonne Godfrey. “We are thrilled that Josh will continue in our firm’s tradition of benefitting from the LEAD program and bringing that value to our clients.”
Dorminy joined Harris Lowry Manton LLP in 2020 as an associate at the firm’s Savannah office. He is responsible for supporting the firm’s partners in developing, handling and preparing catastrophic injury, product liability, medical malpractice and wrongful death cases for trial. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as an associate attorney at several law firms in Savannah, Ga. and Brunswick, Ga. He also served as a clerk for Judge C. Jean Bolin at the State Court of McIntosh County in Darien, Ga.
Dorminy earned his J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law in Athens, Ga., where he served as the chairman for the Mock Trial Board and was a member of the American Association for Justice Mock Trial Team, National Trial Competition Mock Trial Team, Florida National Mock Trial Team and William Daniel Mock Trial Team. He won the National Trial Advocacy Tournament and was named Overall Best Advocate. While in law school, he was appointed to the Order of the Barristers, named a Fellow of the Lumpkin Inn of Court and served as an active member of the Phi Alpha Delta honor society.
Originally from Darien, Ga., Dorminy currently resides in Savannah, Ga. and serves as the President-Elect of the Young Lawyers Division of the Savannah Bar Association. He is also a member of the State Bar of Georgia and the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association.
