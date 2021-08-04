August 4, 2021 - Oliver Maner LLP has announced that associate attorney Joy D. Bonner has joined the firm. Bonner is a 2020 graduate of the University of Georgia School of Law and is beginning her career at Oliver Maner.
Originally from Atlanta, Ga., Bonner will focus on government/municipal and county defense, state and local, and personal injury cases. Bonner is currently a member of the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys and the Savannah Bar Association Young Lawyers Division. Between graduation and starting at Oliver Maner, she served as compliance coordinator and legal fellow for the University of Georgia Athletic Association. While in law school, Bonner served as Community Service Chair and third-year Executive Board Advisor for the Black Law Students Association and Vice President of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Society. In her leisure time, Bonner enjoys live sporting events, fitness classes and throwing a frisbee with her Labradoodle, Cooper.
