September 27, 2021 - Bouhan Falligant announced it has hired Julia H. Weaver as an associate attorney. Weaver’s practice will focus on transactional law both with the commercial real estate practice group and the business and corporate law practice group.
Weaver earned her law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law graduating magna cum laude in May of this year. She also earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia graduating cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
During law school, Weaver worked in Marietta with former Georgia Governor Roy Barnes’s firm, Barnes Law Group, as a summer associate. Prior to formally joining Bouhan Falligant, she was a summer associate with the firm during her final year of law school.
