July 14, 2021 - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted for murder in connection with a weekend homicide.
Chatham County Police detectives have a murder warrant for Moises Mendez’ arrest. Mendez is the suspect in the weekend murder of 55-year-old Francisco Garcia. The department previously alerted the public that they wanted to question Mendez about the case.
Garcia was found deceased on July 10, 2021, at an address in the 300 block of Chevis Road.
Anyone who has information regarding Mendez’ whereabouts is asked to call Chatham County Police Department detectives at 912-651-4717 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
