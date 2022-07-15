July 15, 2022 - During the first formal City Council discussion on the proposed reduction of the City of Savannah’s millage rate, City Manager Joseph A. Melder shared his plans for use of the funds collected above the rollback rate. These funds, in part, will be used to implement major public safety pay increases aimed at addressing long-term recruitment and retention initiatives.
The pay increases will adjust starting pay for positions in the Savannah Police and Fire departments from entry-level through middle management, with the minimum pay rate increasing to $48,000 for Savannah Fire and $50,000 for Savannah Police. These increases are both up from a current starting salary of approximately $44,000.
“This millage rate reduction positions the City to make aggressive investments to ensure our police officers and firefighters are paid at a level deserving of their commitment to our City,” said City Manager Melder. “This plan will make us more competitive in recruitment and incentivize new recruits to stay with the City of Savannah and grow a career here, offering them the opportunity to attain rewarding professional growth and a competitive wage.”
The City of Savannah is considering its lowest millage rate since 1987, which will reduce property taxes for most of the 19,096 Stephens-Day exemption qualified households. While the proposed rate of 12.2 mills does exceed the rollback rate, it reduces the current mill rate by more than half a mill, saving taxpayers a collective $3.2 million and providing taxpayers with needed relief.
Georgia law requires the city to advertise the rate of 12.2 as a tax “increase” because the rollback rate might not be adopted. While the anticipated revenues derived from this rate are higher than the rollback rate, the proposed rate itself is being reduced from 2021, as seen in the attached chart.
All concerned citizens are invited to the two remaining public hearings on the property tax rate at City Hall, located at 2 E. Bay St., on July 28 at 10 a.m. or 6:30 p.m.
The public may offer comment in one of two ways:
- Anyone with interest in speaking on this agenda item may submit evidence, including written comments, to ClerkofCouncil@savannahga.gov or by calling (912) 651-6441. Written comments become public record and are shared with the Mayor and Aldermen prior to the council meeting.
- Members of the public may come to City Hall council chambers during the public hearings to share their thoughts with City Council.
City of Savannah Millage Rates
YEAR
MILLAGE
YEAR
MILLAGE
YEAR
MILLAGE
YEAR
MILLAGE
1971
26.00
1986
9.00
2001
13.70
2016
12.48
1972
30.00
1987
11.30
2002
13.70
2017
12.48
1973
28.00
1988
13.30
2003
13.30
2018
13.40
1974
28.00
1989
13.30
2004
13.10
2019
12.856
1975
27.00
1990
13.30
2005
12.90
2020
12.739
1976
27.00
1991
14.30
2006
12.70
2021
12.739
1977
9.00
1992
14.30
2007
12.50
2022
12.20
1978
9.00
1993
15.90
2008
12.50
1979
8.50
1994
17.46
2009
12.50
1980
8.50
1995
17.46
2010
13.00
1981
8.50
1996
17.46
2011
12.50
1982
8.50
1997
17.46
2012
12.50
1983
8.50
1998
16.93
2013
12.48
1984
9.00
1999
16.50
2014
12.48
1985
9.00
2000
14.80
2015
12.48
