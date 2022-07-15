July 15, 2022 - During the first formal City Council discussion on the proposed reduction of the City of Savannah’s millage rate, City Manager Joseph A. Melder shared his plans for use of the funds collected above the rollback rate. These funds, in part, will be used to implement major public safety pay increases aimed at addressing long-term recruitment and retention initiatives. 

The pay increases will adjust starting pay for positions in the Savannah Police and Fire departments from entry-level through middle management, with the minimum pay rate increasing to $48,000 for Savannah Fire and $50,000 for Savannah Police. These increases are both up from a current starting salary of approximately $44,000. 

“This millage rate reduction positions the City to make aggressive investments to ensure our police officers and firefighters are paid at a level deserving of their commitment to our City,” said City Manager Melder. “This plan will make us more competitive in recruitment and incentivize new recruits to stay with the City of Savannah and grow a career here, offering them the opportunity to attain rewarding professional growth and a competitive wage.”

The City of Savannah is considering its lowest millage rate since 1987, which will reduce property taxes for most of the 19,096 Stephens-Day exemption qualified households. While the proposed rate of 12.2 mills does exceed the rollback rate, it reduces the current mill rate by more than half a mill, saving taxpayers a collective $3.2 million and providing taxpayers with needed relief. 

Georgia law requires the city to advertise the rate of 12.2 as a tax “increase” because the rollback rate might not be adopted. While the anticipated revenues derived from this rate are higher than the rollback rate, the proposed rate itself is being reduced from 2021, as seen in the attached chart. 

All concerned citizens are invited to the two remaining public hearings on the property tax rate at City Hall, located at 2 E. Bay St., on July 28 at 10 a.m. or 6:30 p.m.

The public may offer comment in one of two ways:

  1. Anyone with interest in speaking on this agenda item may submit evidence, including written comments, to ClerkofCouncil@savannahga.gov or by calling (912) 651-6441. Written comments become public record and are shared with the Mayor and Aldermen prior to the council meeting.
  2. Members of the public may come to City Hall council chambers during the public hearings to share their thoughts with City Council.

City of Savannah Millage Rates

YEAR

MILLAGE

YEAR

MILLAGE

YEAR

MILLAGE

YEAR

MILLAGE

1971

26.00

1986

9.00

2001

13.70

2016

12.48

1972

30.00

1987

11.30

2002

13.70

2017

12.48

1973

28.00

1988

13.30

2003

13.30

2018

13.40

1974

28.00

1989

13.30

2004

13.10

2019

12.856

1975

27.00

1990

13.30

2005

12.90

2020

12.739

1976

27.00

1991

14.30

2006

12.70

2021

12.739

1977

9.00

1992

14.30

2007

12.50

2022

12.20

1978

9.00

1993

15.90

2008

12.50

 

 

1979

8.50

1994

17.46

2009

12.50

 

 

1980

8.50

1995

17.46

2010

13.00

 

 

1981

8.50

1996

17.46

2011

12.50

 

 

1982

8.50

1997

17.46

2012

12.50

 

 

1983

8.50

1998

16.93

2013

12.48

 

 

1984

9.00

1999

16.50

2014

12.48

 

 

1985

9.00

2000

14.80

2015

12.48

 

