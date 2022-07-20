July 20, 2022 - This August, Brightside Advocacy will host its last Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer training of the year. CASAs play a crucial role in the juvenile court system for the children who rely on them to advocate for their best interests while in the foster care system.
CASAs talk with the child and their family members, teacher, and other stakeholders to find out where the child will be happiest and safest: with the parent(s), a relative, a foster family, or an adoptive family. They then speak for the child in court by submitting a fact-based recommendation for placement to the judge. Every volunteer’s goal is to guide the child through the child welfare system to a permanent, stable home environment. During the life of the case, CASAs act as the one constant in the child’s life as they experience changes in foster placements, schools, and caseworkers.
“Our CASA volunteers have so much passion and go above and beyond to ensure that children who experience abuse and neglect have their needs met. This includes the CASA who spends time consoling a child during a court hearing where the judge has to make an important decision, or the CASA who researches to find resources to make sure their child is getting the right counseling services,” said Mandy Roberts, Brightside’s CASA Advocacy Director.
Brightside Advocacy strives to meet the needs of 100% of Chatham County’s children in foster care and depends on CASA volunteers to accomplish this. Volunteering as a CASA is an opportunity to help change the stories of children who have experienced neglect or abuse and to prepare them for a brighter future. Last year, 183 of Brightside’s dedicated CASA volunteers advocated for 417 children in foster care.
Brightside’s final training session will take place in person from August 18 to September 22 every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Volunteer support is essential to ensure that each child gets the support and attention they deserve.
Interested parties can learn more by visiting brightsideadvocacy.org/savannah-casa or calling 912-447-8908.
