July 27, 2022 - The Chatham County Police Department will soon begin issuing parking citations in unincorporated Chatham County.
Citations will be issued for violations that include parking in a handicap space without a permit, parking in a fire lane, and parking in marked ‘No Parking’ areas. Fines will vary, depending on the violation.
