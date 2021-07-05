July 5, 2021 - The Chatham County Police Department is issuing a warning regarding a phone scam where the caller falsely claims to be a one of their officers asking for money.
CCPD took two reports on July 3, 2021 from residents who say that they received a phone call from someone who said that they were a Chatham County Police Department sergeant. The male caller then says that a bond must be paid over the phone, and threatens the recipient with arrest if payment is not made.
This is a scam. The Chatham County Police Department will never call you and ask you for money. If you receive this phone call, do not give any information and hang up. Please note that they're aware of other law enforcement agencies reporting similar scams in our area.
