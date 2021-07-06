July 6, 2021 - The Chatham County Police Department has made it easier for members of the public and the media to request records from the agency.
The department now has a fillable form on its website that anyone can use to request public records that include police reports and accident reports. The fillable form is found on the department’s website here:
The form is also found by visiting the department’s website at https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/ , selecting the ‘Records’ tab on top of the homepage, and ‘Records Request’ in the dropdown menu.
The web form is designed to streamline the records request process by getting all of the necessary information about the needed materials, which then allows staff members to more quickly fulfil the request.
Anyone who does not have internet access may still request the documents by calling the Chatham County Police Department’s Records Office at 912-652-6988, or by visiting their office located at 295 Police Memorial Boulevard in Savannah. The Records Office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
