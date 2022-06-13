June 13, 2022 - The Chatham County Police Department has become the first law enforcement agency in Georgia to partner with the national ‘Lights On!’ program that provides vouchers for car repairs – instead of tickets -- for violations like broken tail lights and signals that can result in a traffic stop.
‘Lights On!’ is a community funded program that partners with law enforcement and local auto repair businesses to provide the vouchers and needed services. When an officer stops a motorist for a vehicle violation like a broken tail light or turn signal, they can provide the driver with a voucher to have the issue repaired at a local business.
“The Lights On! program is a way to build relationships between police departments and the communities they serve,” said Sherman Patterson, Vice President of Lights On!. “Instead of punishing drivers for broken lights, we can fix the mechanical issue and mitigate what often becomes a downward spiral for community members in need.”
“A tail light or break light violation fine can be a major expense for many in our community,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley. “When we can give someone a voucher for a minor auto repair that gets them back in compliance – instead of a citation with a fine – that is a great example of the community policing mission that our department is built on.”
Participating Lights On! Auto Repair Shops in Chatham County are:
- AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care
- Auto Intensive Care
- Automotive Services of Savannah
- Mitchell’s Auto Shop
- Scorpion Motorsports
