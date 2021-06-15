June 15, 2021 - The State Bar of Georgia recently announced the results of its 10th Annual Legal Food Frenzy. This year, in the midst of a historic pandemic, the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office raised over $2,700 to provide 10,837 meals to hungry neighbors in Chatham County and the Coastal Empire. Statewide, nearly $1 million was raised.
The Chatham County District Attorney’s Office concluded its campaign with the 2nd largest points total in the region, and the 5th highest points total for legal organizations statewide. The Legal Food Frenzy is a partnership with the Office of the Attorney General, Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia and law firms and legal offices throughout the state to support local food banks.
The office's effort were led by Assistant District Attorney Brynn Barber. “In law school I led similar events and saw the Food Frenzy as a great opportunity to give back to the community in a way that would benefit those in need,” ADA Barber said. The law offices were encouraged to be creative in their approaches garnering support. The DA’s office made a short video seeking donations from interested friends and family. The video was placed on several Facebook pages and went viral, which helped raise the funds for the meals.
District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones said, “the incredible outpouring of support for this critical fundraising event demonstrates the dedication and compassion our amazing staff have for our community. Our staff has made it possible for Second Harvest of Coastal Empire to plate nearly 11,000 meals for people in our community. I am deeply grateful to Assistant District Attorney Brynn Barber for her leadership of our campaign, and Communications Director Nathanael Wright for his work promoting it. Their work was tireless and successful beyond all expectations. I am also grateful to our family members, friends and colleagues throughout the region who contributed to our campaign.”
“Our office looks forward to participating in more events like the Food Frenzy because we understand the nexus between poverty, homelessness, hunger and crime," DA Jones said.
